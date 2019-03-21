Hattie Lee Lawrence
Macon, Ga- Funeral services for Hattie Lee Lawrence will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Reginald May will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Lawrence, 82, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Survivors includes her six children, Milton (Pam) Lawrence, Benjamin Franklin (Melanie) Lawrence, Jr., William (Earnestine) Lawrence, Barbara Lawrence, Jeffrey (Sheryl) Lawrence and Angin Lawrence; two sisters; three brothers; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday and Thursday, 6:30 - 9 PM at 4201 Fairfax Drive, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
