Haywood Simmons, Sr.
April 6, 1943 - October 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mr. Haywood Simmons, Sr. are 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 9818 Zebulon Road, Forsyth, Georgia 31029 with the Reverend Nathaniel Brown officiating and eulogizing. Interment will follow at Moore's Cemetery, Shi Road, Monroe County, GA.
Visitation will be held 6:00-7:00 P.M., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Mr. Simmons was the son of the late Mr. Walter Simmons, Sr. and Mrs. Lois Moore Simmons. He was a Maconite, graduate of Ballard-Hudson High School, Fort Valley State College now University and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. After college he began his mathematic teaching career in Quitman, Georgia and continued at Ballard-Hudson Jr. High and Southwest High Schools in Macon, Georgia where he retired after thirty years. Passion for sports runs in the Simmons family and Mr. Simmons coached football, girls' basketball, track coach and was also a member of MGFOA and MGBOA.
Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his brother, George Simmons.
Mr. Haywood Simmons, Sr. transitioned at his residence on Sunday, October 20th.
He is survived by: his wife, Leanita Jones Simmons; sons, Haywood (Michelle) Simmons, Jr. and David (Sheryl) Simmons; daughters, Nicole (Christopher) Simmons Flowers and Nepanji Murphy; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (James) Simmons Evans; brothers, Walter Simmons, Sr., John (Mildred) W. Simmons, Charlie (Gwendolyn) Simmons, Ananias (Christine) Simmons and Wendell (Martha) Simmons, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019