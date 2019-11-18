Hazel A. Patterson
October 5,1930 - November 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Hazel Patterson, of Macon, passed away on November 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11 am at Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Rd. Macon GA, 31216. Pastors Rusty Smith and Ed Chambless will be officiating. The family will greet friends from 10 am until 11 am at Mikado Baptist Church.
Hazel was born to the late Charlie and Clyde Allen. She was a long-time member of Mikado Baptist Church where she served as the secretary and clerk. Hazel was a proud member of the Minnie Thornton Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Pioneer Women of Bellsouth and retired with 44 years of service.
Hazel is survived by her husband, Paul Yearwood; daughter, Adair Hoffman; son, Brian Patterson; daughter-in-law, Beverly Patterson; grandsons, David and Chris Hoffman.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon Ga, 31201, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2019