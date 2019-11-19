Hazel A. Patterson (1930 - 2019)
    - Shirley Smith
    - Mary West
    - Christy, Chris, Chris Carmichael
    - Pam Dyer
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mikado Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mikado Baptist Church
6751 Houston Rd.
Macon, GA
Hazel A. Patterson
October 5, 1930 - November 17, 2019
Macon , GA- Hazel Patterson, of Macon, passed away on November 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11 am at Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Rd. Macon GA, 31216. Pastors Rusty Smith and Ed Chambless will be officiating. The family will greet friends from 10 am until 11 am at Mikado Baptist Church.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2019
