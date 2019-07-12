Hazel Hardy Dunaway
August 27, 1932 - July 10, 2019
Lizella, Ga- Hazel Hardy Dunaway, 86, of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 11:00 am at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. with the Reverend Lee Griffin and the Reverend Franklin Etheridge officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to service time at the church.
Mrs. Dunaway was born on August 27, 1932, in Macon. She graduated from A. L. Miller High School in 1950 and retired from Sam's Wholesale Club. Mrs. Dunaway was a member of Woodmen of the World and AARP. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where she was involved with the choir, senior citizens, and the Ruth Bible Class. Mrs. Dunaway loved sewing, missions, and doing things for other people. She had a servant heart and was the caretaker of the family.
Mrs. Dunaway was preceded in death by her husband, Elvis Jerome Dunaway; parents, Thomas Franklin Hardy and Willa Lorene Newberry Hardy; siblings, Dorothy Taylor, Lamar Hardy, Mable Lineberger, Carolyn Flanders, Pansy Busbee, twins, Martha and Thomas Hardy, and twins, Hubert and Horace Hardy.
Mrs. Dunaway is survived by her daughter, Daphne Dunaway Whetsel (Todd); son, Kelly Jerome Dunaway (Sherry); grandchildren, Lajoy Gibbs (John), Lucas Dunaway (Tucker), Logan Dunaway (Cassy), Ashlynn Daugherty (Joshua), Ivey Whetsel, and Austin Whetsel; several great-grandchildren; sister Marietta White (Jim); and brother, Melvin Hardy (Laurie).
The family will graciously accept flowers or donations can be made in Mrs. Dunaway's honor, to: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. Macon, GA 31216.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 12, 2019