Hazel Hobbs Battle
1923 - 2020
August 19, 1923 - August 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Hazel Hobbs Battle, 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 24, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Joe McDaniel, Rev. Ed Chambliss, and Rev. Michael Battle officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Road, Macon GA 31216.
Hazel was born in Laurens County, GA to the late Thomas Henry and Ruth Howard Hobbs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardwick M. Battle, granddaughter, Beth Battle and five siblings. Hazel was retired after twenty-five years of service from Armstrong World Industries. She was a longtime member for sixty years at Mabel White Baptist Church. Hazel is a member of Mikado Baptist Church and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She was known for her delicious pound cakes and chicken and dumplings. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her children; Eddie (Colista) Battle of Macon, Joy (Don) Shurley of Tifton, Jan (Rich) Mannion of Fayettville, grandchildren; Chip (Emily) Battle, Chris (Brenda) Battle, Justin (Brook) Shurley, Matt Shurley, Grant Mannion, Mary Elizabeth Mannion, Brad Mannion, and Katie Rose Mannion, thirteen great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren, sister, June (Emmett) White and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
