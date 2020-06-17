Hazel Mae Larkins Wiggins
March 26, 1948 - June 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Hazel Mae Larkins Wiggins are 11:00A.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens, 8570 Eisenhower Parkway, Lizella, GA 31052. Please contact family at 741 Maddux Drive, Macon, GA 31217. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Hazel Mae Larkins Wiggins
March 26, 1948 - June 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Hazel Mae Larkins Wiggins are 11:00A.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens, 8570 Eisenhower Parkway, Lizella, GA 31052. Please contact family at 741 Maddux Drive, Macon, GA 31217. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Hazel Mae Larkins Wiggins
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.