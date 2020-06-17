Hazel Mae (Larkins) Wiggins
1948 - 2020
Hazel Mae Larkins Wiggins
March 26, 1948 - June 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Hazel Mae Larkins Wiggins are 11:00A.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens, 8570 Eisenhower Parkway, Lizella, GA 31052. Please contact family at 741 Maddux Drive, Macon, GA 31217. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


View the online memorial for Hazel Mae Larkins Wiggins


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Serenity Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
