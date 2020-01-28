Hazel R. (Net) Sanford
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Hazel R. (Net) Sanford will be held 11 AM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Ronald E. Terry, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Sanford, 81, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Diane (Calvin) Gilliam, Willie B. (Debra) Sanford; Sharon Sanford, Linda Sanford, Leroy Sanford and Beverly Sanford; three sisters; three brothers; thirty three grandchildren; eighty seven great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 710 Main St., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Hazel R. (Net) Sanford
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 28, 2020