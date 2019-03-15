Heather Dodge Parsons
June 16, 1980 - March 11, 2019
Gray, GA- Heather Dodge Parsons, 38, formally of South Carolina, peacefully passed away at home in Gray, Georgia, March 11, 2019, after her long battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her father, Paul Martin Dodge. Heather is survived by her husband, Bob Parsons, children, Nikkolas Dodge and Sam Soles and mother, Martha (Lucci) Dodge and several siblings. Flowers are acceptable, although donations to "Pennies with Purpose" are also greatly appreciated. Pennies with Purpose, 167 Iveydale Road, Mableton, GA 30126, (770) 693-5929, [email protected]
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray GA 31032 has charge of arrangements.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019