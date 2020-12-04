1/1
Helen B. Sollenberger
1943 - 2020
February 8, 1943 - December 2, 2020
Byron, Georgia - Helen Emily Boyt Sollenberger, age 77, of Byron passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born February 8, 1943 in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Jim and Ester Boyt. Helen was an avid gardener who loved nothing more than getting dirt in her hands, watching her plants grow and her flowers bloom. She was married to the love of her life, George Larry Sollenberger, for 55 years. She was a devoted mother to her two children, Janet Duffey (Dean) and David Sollenberger (Laura). Once the grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, she put the same energy and love into them. Her kindness and fun-loving nature will forever remain in the hearts of her grandchildren Rhya Waldrip (Steve), Jalena Giando (Vincent), Deanna Levensailor (Jeff), Mia Sollenberger, Garrentt Duffey, Noah Sollenberger, and her great-grandchildren, Jax and Gavin Waldrip (Rhya) and Isabella Giando (Jalena). She is also survived by her siblings Jimmy Boyt (Connie), of Thomaston, and Virginia Kendrick (Aubrey), of Barnesville. She is preceded in death by her silblings Sue Boyt, Danny Boyt (Elizabeth), Dixie Lowry (HV), and Bill Boyt, all of Thomaston.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Graveside services for family only will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Warner Robins, GA. In lieu of flowers, family/friends are asked to consider a donation to Serenity Hospice, 1022 Hillcrest Pkwy #200, Dublin, GA 31021.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parkway Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
December 3, 2020
A person could not have had a better mother. She was everything that a mother should be and more.
David Sollenberger
Son
