Helen Doe (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Obituary
Helen Doe
August 4, 1940 - April 6, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for Mrs. Helen Doe will be held Saturday April, 11 2020 at 3 PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her three children: Curtis Doe Jr., Craig (Nixia) Doe and Maria Doe; seven grandchildren: Caleb, Anthony, Thalía, Zackary, Gabriella, Angel and Avery; three brothers: Eugene Woods, Edwin (Denise) Woods and Herman (Clara) Woods; also several nephews,nieces, family and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2020
