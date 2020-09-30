1/1
Helen Elizabeth DeLoach
1930 - 2020
August 10, 1930 - September 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Helen Elizabeth Roberts DeLoach, 90, of Macon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Graveside services to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Reverend Gary Berrier officiating.
The full obituary may be found at fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
