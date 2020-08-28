Helen Etheridge Johnston
July 22, 1942 - August 26, 2020
Hawkinsville, GA- Mrs. Helen Etheridge Johnston, 78, of Hawkinsville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Pinewood Manor Nursing Home in Hawkinsville. Funeral services will be held at Westview Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 with Rev. Barry Teutsch officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. before the service begins. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Pulaski County.
Mrs. Johnston was a native of Lilly, Ga. and a member of Westview Baptist Church. She retired as Vice President of Marketing with Planters First Bank of Cordele, Ga. She also had a traveling business called Helen's Adventures. Helen was very active in the women's circle at the Methodist Church in Ashburn, Ga. and the Westview Sunday School class. She taught Sunday school for 42 years at various churches and also sang in the choir. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bobby Ray Etheridge, George Morgan Johnston and parents, Joseph Nicholas and Clara Pauline Davis Woodruff.
Survivors include her son, Joseph Arthur Etheridge (Teresa) of Pinehurst, Ga.; daughter, Janet DeLoach Moe (Scott) of Cochran, Ga.; Sarah George Nelson of St. Simons, Ga., Chris Johnston (Anita) of Lake Blackshear, Ga., Grace Gilpin of Augusta, Ga.; brothers, Herman Woodruff (Betty) of Oglethorpe, Ga., Ray Woodruff of Montezuma, Ga.; grandchildren, Sterling McCullum, Hannah DeLoach, Bray DeLoach, Zack Moe (Rachel), Kiley Moe, Macy Moe; 3 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Bryson and Dalton MCullum.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
