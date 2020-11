Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Helen's life story with friends and family

Share Helen's life story with friends and family

Helen Gordon Willis

March 26, 1931 - November 8, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Graveside Services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Glover Memorial Mortuary.

Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store