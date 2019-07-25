Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen J. Glawson. View Sign Service Information Ingleside Baptist Church 834 Wimbish Rd Macon, GA 31210 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Ingleside Baptist Church 834 Wimbish Road Macon , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Ingleside Baptist Church 834 Wimbish Road Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen J. Glawson

February 5, 1925 - July 23, 2019

Macon, GA- Funeral services for Helen J. Glawson will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00PM at Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. Burial will be held at Highview Cemetery in Gray, Georgia. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon, GA 31210, or to the Advocacy Resource Center (ARC-Macon), 4664 Sheraton Drive, Macon, GA 31210.

Survivors include her daughters, Sheryl Wilkinson (Ian), Jody Glawson Thornton, and Jessica Glawson of Macon; three grandchildren, Audrey Prince (Lee), of Braselton, Georgia, John Wilkinson (Erin), of Fletcher, North Carolina, and Jesse Thornton (Penny) of Rayne, Louisiana; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Lily, Hannah and Jack Prince, Jett Thornton, Adalyn and Nolan Wilkinson; sisters-in-law, Bea Jordan of Savannah and Margaret Jordan of Yakima, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Glawson was the daughter of the late Arthur Geiger Jordan and Gussie Belle Jenkins Jordan and the widow of Jesse J. Glawson. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur J. Jordan, Ben Jordan; and grandson, Joshua Thornton.

Mrs. Glawson served as Executive Director of the Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC), currently the Advocacy Resource Center (ARC-Macon). During her eleven years as director, the ARC's first group homes were constructed. Programs were developed to provide or advocate for services for persons with developmental disabilities in the areas of residential, educational, vocational and recreational.

She was appointed to the Regional Board of Mental Health, Mental Retardation and Substance Abuse (MHMRSA) for two terms and served as secretary of the Georgia ARC and on committees of the Conference of Executive Directors of the National ARC. She also served on the state board of the Georgia Advocacy Office, was a member of the Bibb County Special Education Advisory Committee and served on the Mayor's Committee on Employment of the Handicapped.

She was Director of Red Cross Youth with the local chapter of the American Red Cross, developing programs for schools and colleges in the tri-county area, which included training and involving students in Red Cross programs, linking elementary school children with schools in foreign countries; also recruiting, training, and placing high school student volunteers (Volunteens) in 22 community medical and social services agencies and facilities.

She served on the staff and on various committees at Ingleside Baptist Church, where she was a member, and where she taught Bible Study classes for many years.



Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center has charge of arrangements.











