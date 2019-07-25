Helen J. Glawson
February 5, 1925 - July 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Helen J. Glawson will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00PM at Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. Burial will be held at Highview Cemetery in Gray, Georgia. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon, GA 31210, or to the Advocacy Resource Center (ARC-Macon), 4664 Sheraton Drive, Macon, GA 31210.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from July 25 to July 26, 2019