Helen James Salvatore
June 16, 1921 - November 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Helen James Salvatore, age 98, of Macon, passed away at her residence on November 26, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Helen was born on June 16, 1921, the daughter of Mary Spier and Benjamin James and grew up in the Wadley, Georgia area. She attended Georgia State College for Women, and pursued a teaching career. She taught for many years in Gray, Georgia and during this time met her future husband, Orlando Edward Salvatore (Sal). After Helen's loving husband was discharged from the Army, the couple moved to Watertown, Connecticut, where she taught for over thirty years. Helen loved to elaborately decorate her classroom for every holiday, and her love of decorating continued after she retired. During retirement, Helen and Sal spent a few years in Sarasota, Florida. Later, they moved back to Macon to be with Helen's sisters.
Her survivors include her brother, Gene Roberts, and his wife, Lyra Roberts of Hoschton, Georgia, along with nephews and extended family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019