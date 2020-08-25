1/1
Helen LeFrance Pope Kennington
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen LeFrance Pope Kennington
January 15, 1928 - August 22, 2020
Smarr, GA- Helen LeFrance Pope Kennington passed away peacefully August 22, 2020.
Helen was born in Vidalia, Georgia, on January 15, 1928 to the late Herschel and Mamie Pope.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Garner Mercer Kennington, Sr. She goes before her children, Sue Kennington Bass (Jim) of Smarr, Vera Kennington Ashley(Eddie) of Juliette, and Garner Kennington, Jr. of Macon; her grandchildren Lisa Ashley-McNew (Jason), Jenny Ashley Ahouse, Courtney Neil (Adam), John Kennington Owen (Natalie), Peter Kennington Ashley, Garner Kennington III, and Charles Carter; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also blessed with her beloved nieces and nephews.
Helen was a discussion leader for Bible Study Fellowship and asked that upon her death that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to BSF International so that the gospel of Jesus Christ would continue to be heard throughout the world. https://www.bsfinternational.org/support/give-to-bsf
A special thank you for the wonderful and caring staff at Homestead Hospice.
Burial services will be private with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Helen LeFrance Pope Kennington



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved