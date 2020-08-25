Helen LeFrance Pope Kennington
January 15, 1928 - August 22, 2020
Smarr, GA- Helen LeFrance Pope Kennington passed away peacefully August 22, 2020.
Helen was born in Vidalia, Georgia, on January 15, 1928 to the late Herschel and Mamie Pope.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Garner Mercer Kennington, Sr. She goes before her children, Sue Kennington Bass (Jim) of Smarr, Vera Kennington Ashley(Eddie) of Juliette, and Garner Kennington, Jr. of Macon; her grandchildren Lisa Ashley-McNew (Jason), Jenny Ashley Ahouse, Courtney Neil (Adam), John Kennington Owen (Natalie), Peter Kennington Ashley, Garner Kennington III, and Charles Carter; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also blessed with her beloved nieces and nephews.
Helen was a discussion leader for Bible Study Fellowship and asked that upon her death that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to BSF International so that the gospel of Jesus Christ would continue to be heard throughout the world. https://www.bsfinternational.org/support/give-to-bsf
A special thank you for the wonderful and caring staff at Homestead Hospice.
Burial services will be private with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating.
