Mrs. Helen M. Rumph
May 24, 1944 - December 26, 2019
Ft. Valley, GA- Helen M. Rumph departed this life on December 26, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 1:00 PM, in the sanctuary of Shiloh Baptist Church, with interment at Willowlake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley, Georgia.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 53 years, Tommy Rumph; children: Sonja Rumph, Demytra Rumph, Eric Rumph, Melanee Rumph, Raven Joseph, grandchildren: Katrina (Willie) Jones, Stephen Rumph, Undreah Rumph, Peyton Joseph, Skylar Rumph and Ahmir Jones. HICKS and Sons Mortuary, Ft. Valley
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2019