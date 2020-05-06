Helen Marie Williams
Helen Marie Williams
Macon, GA- Helen Marie Williams, 69, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. A Memorial Service in honor of Mrs. Williams will be held at a later date.
Survivors includes her husband, Albert Williams; daughter, Crystal Brown; step-son, Rahshan Perry; four sisters, Elenore Blackwell, Beverly Ellis, Janice Davis and Barbara Ellis; two brothers Aubrey Ellis, Jr. and Anthony Ellis; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
We going to miss u nanny love u
Sanqui
Family
