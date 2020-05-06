Helen Marie Williams
Macon, GA- Helen Marie Williams, 69, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. A Memorial Service in honor of Mrs. Williams will be held at a later date.
Survivors includes her husband, Albert Williams; daughter, Crystal Brown; step-son, Rahshan Perry; four sisters, Elenore Blackwell, Beverly Ellis, Janice Davis and Barbara Ellis; two brothers Aubrey Ellis, Jr. and Anthony Ellis; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Helen Marie Williams
Macon, GA- Helen Marie Williams, 69, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. A Memorial Service in honor of Mrs. Williams will be held at a later date.
Survivors includes her husband, Albert Williams; daughter, Crystal Brown; step-son, Rahshan Perry; four sisters, Elenore Blackwell, Beverly Ellis, Janice Davis and Barbara Ellis; two brothers Aubrey Ellis, Jr. and Anthony Ellis; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Helen Marie Williams
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 6, 2020.