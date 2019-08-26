Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Foster) McCord. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Graveside service 3:30 PM Oak Hill Cemetery Talbotton , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Foster McCord

December 1, 1935 - August 24, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - Helen Foster McCord died peacefully on August 24, 2019, at the Elberta Health Care Facility. Born in Marion County, on December 1, 1935, Helen was the daughter of the late Elijah Truie Foster and the late Ester Jones Foster. Helen graduated from Marion County High School in 1953. She married her best friend, the late Terrell McCord from Geneva, Georgia, in August 1954. They moved to Talbotton, Georgia in 1967 and lived there until 2001 when they moved to Warner Robins, where their daughter, Jan McCord Foshee, currently lives. Helen was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church and an active member of the Asbury Sunday School Class.

Helen worked at International Playtex Corporation in Manchester for 30 years and later was employed by United Agricultural Products which was owned by Con-Agra in Fort Valley, Georgia.

Helen taught clogging and line dancing for 12 years and always enjoyed going to workshops. She also attended the first 10 National Clogging Conventions. Helen and Terrell also enjoyed western style square dancing with a club known as the Woodland Squares from Woodland, Georgia, for about 20 years. Helen enjoyed life and always felt very blessed to have her husband and daughter.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Jan Foshee; and her sisters, Inez Bryan and Merium Sims (Charles), along with her brother, Herbert Foster (Mary Frances).

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service for Mrs. McCord will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Oak Hill Cemetery which is located in Talbotton, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Helen Foster McCord to Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 South Houston Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.

