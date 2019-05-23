Helen McDaniel Beecher
May 16, 1935 - May 21, 2019
Lizella, GA- Helen McDaniel Beecher, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lizella Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Minton and Rev. Foy Back officiating. Burial will follow in Lizella Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:00pm until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S Lizella Road, Lizella, 31052.
Helen was born in Jeff Davis County, Georgia to the late John David McDaniel and Georgia Sasser McDaniel. She retired as an Office Manager from Yellow Freight. Helen was a member of Lizella Baptist Church and a former member of Bethesda Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Eutis Beecher; children, Gregg (Ginger) Beecher and Gina Beecher Harris; and grandchildren, Daniel and Julian Beecher and Ethan and Caroline Harris.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Helen McDaniel Beecher
Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2019