Helen McDaniel Beecher
May 16, 1935 - May 21, 2019
Lizella, GA- Helen McDaniel Beecher, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lizella Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Minton and Rev. Foy Back officiating. Burial will follow in Lizella Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:00pm until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S Lizella Road, Lizella, 31052.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019