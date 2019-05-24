Helen McDaniel Beecher (1935 - 2019)
  • "To the Beecher family Johnny and i were sorry to hear about..."
    - Johnny Booker
  • "Mr. Beech, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs...."
    - Delena McCarley B & H Body Shop
  • "Your dear Helen is now resting in peace Ecclesiestes..."
  • "My thoughts are with all the family at this time of grief...."
    - Carole Hardy
  • "Mr. Beecher We at Interim Healthcare, are so sorry for the..."
    - Donya Carter
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lizella Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Lizella Baptist Church
Obituary
Helen McDaniel Beecher
May 16, 1935 - May 21, 2019
Lizella, GA- Helen McDaniel Beecher, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lizella Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Minton and Rev. Foy Back officiating. Burial will follow in Lizella Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:00pm until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S Lizella Road, Lizella, 31052.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019
Funeral Home Details