Helen O'Reilly Bassett
March, 27, 1935 - August, 28, 2019
Macon, GA- On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Helen O'Reilly Bassett passed away at the age of 84.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Avondale Baptist Church. The family will greet friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. Interment will held at Avondale Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Pastor Steve Smith will officiate.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Hattie O'Reilly; her husband, Robert Lee Bassett Jr.; her son, Robert Lee Bassett III; her brother, Hugh O'Reilly, as well as her nieces and nephews Jimmy Hicks, Jeff O'Reilly, Ann O'Reilly, and Tommy O'Reilly IV.
Born in Macon, Georgia, Helen retired from the Keebler Company where she worked for over 40 years in their engineering department. She was a devout Christian, and a faithful member of Avondale Baptist Church. Most of all, Helen was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She was loved by all and a tremendous blessing to her family.
Helen is survived by her loving brothers and sisters: Patricia Hicks, Tommy O'Reilly III, Harriett Holiday, Robert Carl O'Reilly, Sandra Smith as well as her nieces and nephews: Ronald Hicks, Tina Anderson, Lynn Aman, Chris O'Reilly, Nichole O'Reilly, Louis Wright, Michelle Molton, Lisa Wade, Jennifer Rodriguez, Ray O'Reilly, Steve O'Reilly, Glenn O'Reilly, and Robert Smith.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019