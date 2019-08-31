Helen O'Reilly Bassett
March, 27, 1935 - August 28, 2019
Macon, GA- On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Helen O'Reilly Bassett passed away at the age of 84.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Avondale Baptist Church. The family will greet friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. Interment will held at Avondale Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Pastor Steve Smith will officiate.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019