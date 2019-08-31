Helen O'Reilly Bassett (1935 - 2019)
  • "I will always love you Helen and God has given me another..."
    - Stormy Vincent
  • "Sandra, we are thinking of you and the family. Helen was a..."
    - Jimmy & Cathie Borders
  • "Aunt Helen was an Awesome Aunt and A great Lady. A true..."
    - Ray and Alesia OReilly
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Avondale Baptist Church
Obituary
Helen O'Reilly Bassett
March, 27, 1935 - August 28, 2019
Macon, GA- On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Helen O'Reilly Bassett passed away at the age of 84.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Avondale Baptist Church. The family will greet friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. Interment will held at Avondale Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Pastor Steve Smith will officiate.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019
