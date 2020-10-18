Helen Roberts Lumpkin
March 18, 1925 - October 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Helen Lumpkin, 95, of Macon passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Navicent Health in Macon. A private family only graveside services will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating.
Helen was born in Gray Georgia to Homer and Evelyn Roberts of Gray who preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her loving husband of 64 years, Frank Lumpkin, who was truly her soulmate. Helen was known for her love of her family, her church (Log Cabin Baptist Church) and her friends.
Left to cherish her memory include her son's family, Jim and Donna Argo-Lumpkin of Macon; daughter's family, Deborah and Paul Conner of Statesboro, her 4 sisters, Barbara Brady of Macon, Mary Norris of Macon, Betty Pierson of Forsyth and Clarice Kitchens of Gray, her 4 grandsons, Anderson Lumpkin of Macon, Aaron Conner of Perry, Brent Conner of Statesboro, and Matt Conner of Brunswick.
The family requests Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
of Georgia at https://www.alz.org/
Visit https://www.hartsmort.com/
to express tributes and view the recorded ceremony.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Helen Roberts Lumpkin