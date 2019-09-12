Helen Rozier Williams Powell
Feb. 22, 1921 - Sep. 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Helen Rozier Williams Powell are 12:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Born in Bleckley County, Cochran, Georgia to the parentage of the late Lem and Ida Rozier. Mrs. Powell received her education in Bibb County Schools attending Green Street Elementary and Ballard Normal High. She received a B.S. Degree from Fort Valley State College, M.A. Degree from New York University, a certificate of Instructional Supervision from the University of Georgia.
Mrs. Powell retired from the Bibb County Board of Education after thirty-three years of service and later was instrumental in aiding to implement M.A. Evans Private School's Kindergarten Program and later serving as Assistant Principal.
She was a faithful member of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where she served in various capacities.
Survivors include: grandson, Minister Carlos (Shallas) Spyies; great-grandsons, London Che Spyies, Logan Seale; great-granddaughter, Leah "Shea" Spyies and Leilani Spyies; nieces, Evelyn Stroud, Eudell Gradam, Eva Little, Joyce Coker, Patricia Ramsey, Shirley McCowan, Martel Leflors; nephews, Vascoe Rozier, Jr. and Willie James Rozier.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019