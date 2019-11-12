Helen Stone Whitehurst (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Stone Whitehurst.
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Mausoleum Chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Stone Whitehurst
May 19, 1922 - November 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Helen Stone Whitehurst, 97, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday in the Mausoleum Chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Rev. Mike Fuller will officiate. The family will greet friends from 5 until 7 PM Wednesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue.
Mrs. Whitehurst was born in Monticello, Georgia the daughter of the late Nancy Estelle Loyd Stone and John Arthur Stone. She was retired from the Bibb County Tag Office and was a faithful member of Southside United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Whitehurst is survived by her children, John S. Whitehurst (Pam) of Bolingbroke and Nancy Jo Whitehurst of Macon; grandchildren, Wes Whitehurst (Elizabeth), Wade Whitehurst (Dawn); great-grandchildren, Callie Whitehurst, Levi Whitehurst, and Aspen Whitehurst.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Helen Stone Whitehurst
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Macon, GA   (478) 788-3778
funeral home direction icon