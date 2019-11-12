Helen Stone Whitehurst
May 19, 1922 - November 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Helen Stone Whitehurst, 97, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday in the Mausoleum Chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Rev. Mike Fuller will officiate. The family will greet friends from 5 until 7 PM Wednesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue.
Mrs. Whitehurst was born in Monticello, Georgia the daughter of the late Nancy Estelle Loyd Stone and John Arthur Stone. She was retired from the Bibb County Tag Office and was a faithful member of Southside United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Whitehurst is survived by her children, John S. Whitehurst (Pam) of Bolingbroke and Nancy Jo Whitehurst of Macon; grandchildren, Wes Whitehurst (Elizabeth), Wade Whitehurst (Dawn); great-grandchildren, Callie Whitehurst, Levi Whitehurst, and Aspen Whitehurst.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2019