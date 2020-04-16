Helen Wilson
Ross
August 27, 1934 - April 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Helen Wilson Ross, 85, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverend Leland Collins officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Swift Creek United Methodist Church, 4271 Jeffersonville Rd., Macon, GA 31217 or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Mrs. Ross was the daughter of the late Henry and Dee Wilson. She retired from Atlanta Gas Light Company as a credit supervisor. She was an active member of Blue Flames, a group of retired AGL employees. She was a member of Swift Creek United Methodist Church, where she held many positions, and an honorary member of Greater Bellevue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ross was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles "Mac" Ross and brother, Carl Walter Wilson.
Mrs. Ross is survived by her children Joel Ross (Kelly) of Macon and Vickie Mercer of Jones County; grandchildren, Shelly Faircloth (Neal) of Macon, Tracey Hencely (Jason) of Gray, Charles Ross of Macon, Sgt. Will Stanford, USMC of North Carolina, Matt Stanford of Clearwater, Florida, Jim Mercer (Kimberly) of Macon, and Helen McKay Sawyer (Samuel) of Jones County; 6 great grandchildren; and brother, Joseph Stephen Wilson of Macon.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Ross's caregivers, Janie Ryals, Diane Waters, Runette Spangler, Eloise Solomon, and a very special appreciation to Cynthia Fort, Shirley Williams and her husband, Jesse Boyington.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020