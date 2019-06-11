Henry A. Wynn
04/21/1929 - 06/09/2019
MACON, GA- Henry A. Wynn, 90, of Riggins Mill Rd., passed away Sunday in Macon.
Services will be held Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 2:00PM, in Reece Funeral Home. Burial will be in Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Franklin Etheridge will officiate.
Mr. Wynn was born in Laurens County, GA, the son of the late Robert Ashley Wynn Jr., and Sara Elizabeth Horton Wynn, and was preceded in death by five siblings. He was a retired machine operator with Bibb Manufacturing. Mr. Henry was a member of Wheeler Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Katy Kiser Wynn. Children, Elizabeth Sangster, Carolyn (Tony) Jones, and Cecil (Melody Kim) Wynn. Seven Grandchildren and Ten Great Grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019