Henry Allen Brooks
September 24, 1934 - July 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Henry Allen Brooks, 85, of Macon, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born in Brooks County, Georgia, and was the son of William Andrew Brooks and Annie Augustus Wheeler Brooks. He graduated from Lanier High School in Macon, Georgia. Henry loved baseball, and he made an unsuccessful attempt to play for the Macon Peaches, a Braves farm club. Henry had a great love for our country. He was very proud of his years of service in the United States Army as a cryptographer, where he was able to spend much time exploring Europe. Henry married the love of his life, Hazel Brooks on January 23, 1960. He loved working outdoors and getting to know people through his routes as a milkman and later as a salesman.
Henry was a member of Mikado Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and chairman of the Missions Committee for many years. He had a special love for missionaries, and often lamented the fact that he had not been called to serve on a foreign mission field. Henry's greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family. He was deeply devoted to his Lord and Savior, and read his Bible through twice every year in an effort to become more Christ-like. It was impossible to spend any time with Henry without learning of his great love for God, his wife, his family, and his country.
Henry is survived by Hazel Brooks, his wife of sixty years, his two children Penni Miller (David) and Julie Carter (Kevin). He was the proud grandfather of his grandsons, Allen Miller and Matthew Carter (Annemarie). He is further survived by one sister Rachel Post; sisters-in-law Evelyn Long, Mae Roland, Myrtle Jones; brother-in-law Marvin Brown; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Maggie F. Brooks, and infant son Stanley Allen Brooks.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Cedar Ridge Cemetery, 235 Old Hwy 18, Gray, Georgia. The service will be broadcast on FaceBook Live, and the family would very much appreciate your comments. For family and close friends in attendance, please note we will be strictly observing social distancing, and we respectfully request that you honor our family by wearing face coverings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mikado Baptist Church – Missions Fund, 6751 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia 31216.
