Henry Claude Stephens (Hank)
March 20, 1958 - June 19, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Hank Stephens, 61, of Forsyth, Georgia passed away peacefully at his home on June 19, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Keith Harris and the Rev. Stanley Harrell officiating. Visitation will be held on June 21, 2019 at Monroe County Memorial Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
Mr. Stephens, the son of the late Richard Lamar Stephens, Sr. and Joann Adams was born March 20, 1958. His brother Richard Lamar Stephens, Jr. preceded him in death.
After graduation from Mary Persons High School, Hank proudly served in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and worked for the Forsyth Police Department. Before his retirement, he was employed in the trucking industry. Hank loved his church, his family, his friends and his music.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Susan Clark Stephens, his daughter, Erin Stephens Crouch (John), sons, Paul Hartmann (Lynzy), Mike Stephens (Wendy), grandchildren, Susie Crouch, Oliver Hartmann, Axian Stephens, Ari Hartmann; sisters, Bitsy Stanford (Ray) of Forsyth, Missy Reynolds (R.J.) of Gray, brother, Jeff Stephens (Beth) of Forsyth; brother-in-law Mailon Baxley (Donna) of Rome, Georgia; sister-in-law, Mome Stephens of Euless, Texas, devoted friends Darrell Smith of Forsyth, Tommy and Deborah Woodward of Forsyth; devoted pet, Nellie and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia, 1959 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA 31904.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Henry Claude Stephens (Hank)
Published in The Telegraph on June 21, 2019