Henry "Eddie"Edward Horton Sr
April 23, 1929 - February 11, 2019
Redding, CA- Redding, California — Henry "Eddie"Edward Horton Sr, age 89, passed on to a heavenly neighborhood on February 11, 2019. He was born April 23, 1929 in Macon, Georgia. He resided in Macon until he joined the service in 1949. He served upon the U.S.S. Manchester CL-83 until he received his Honorable discharge in 1953. He position on the ship was a Gunner's Mate where he was involved in shooting 6"guns. He served proudly in the Korean War, which he stated numerous times, was the coldest place he had ever been. He earned Military medals and Ribbons: Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Ribbon, China Service Ribbon, and Navy Occupation Medal. He is preceded in passing, His father, Stonewall Jackson Horton Sr.; His mother, Mattie Lafayette Hobby Horton; His stepmother, Marie Nesbitt Slaughter-Horton; Half-sister, Margaret Cathryn Moran-Roberts: Sisters: Rose Marie Horton-Arnold, Bessie Victoria Horton-Yonce; Gloria Virginia Horton; First wife, Margaret Elsie Dodge Horton. He awaits the arrival of those who are still here; His wife, Debra Ann McClellan-Horton, Brothers: John Wesley Horton (Benita) and "Jackie" Stonewall Jackson Horton Jr. (Charlotte); Sisters: Daisy Mae "Snookie" Horton-Castro and Thelma Evelyn "Kitty" Horton-Oliver (Thomas); Sons, Daughters and a host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren,and Great GreatGrandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts and an Uncle. He was cremated and his ashes remain at his home, Memorial services: August 10th, 2019 at the Woodmen's of The World Lodge on Old Hwy 11 in Round Oak, Georgia. As he would say to everyone in his life who helped him along the way, "I appreci-tate it".
Published in The Telegraph on July 31, 2019