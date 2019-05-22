Henry G. Ellenberg, Jr.
November 6, 1931 - May 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Henry G. Ellenberg, Jr., 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday May 20, 2019. A Graveside service will be held in Parkway Memorial Sunset Mausoleum at 11:00AM on Thursday May 23, 2019. Visitation will be, one hour prior to the service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Andy Pickens will officiate.
Mr. Ellenberg was born on November 6, 1931 in Wrens, GA, to the late Henry G Ellenberg, Sr and Ruby Waters Ellenberg. He was a big sports fan who loved High School football and the Atlanta Braves. In his spare time you would find him fishing or golfing. The joy of "Pops" life was his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved and adored.
He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
His loving memory will forever be treasured by his 3 daughters, Joan Ellenberg; Cindy Gadola (Ronnie); Tammy Vincent, all of Warner Robins, GA.; 2 granddaughters, Elizabeth Gadola and Emily Vincent (Jake), Warner Robins; 4 great grandchildren, Kathryn, Benjamin, Abigail and Judson Fowler; sister, Nell Rogers, Augusta.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2019