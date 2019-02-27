Henry "Bobo" Garvin
|
November 20, 1962 - February 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Henry "Bobo" Garvin, 56, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family can be contacted at their residence, 1090 Alma Drive, Macon, 31216.
Henry was born in Macon, Georgia, to Estella Parker Garvin and the late Edward Garvin, Sr. He served in the United States Army and was a truck driver. Henry was a mechanic and a member of a motorcycle club.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 32 years, Sandra Fluellen Garvin; children, Lakesha Blash and Cassandra (Christopher) Bell; grandchildren, Quintarious Garvin, Antonio Story, Keyshun Garvin, Canilya Bell and Christian Bell; and siblings, Edward Garvin, Jr., Estella Hurst, David (Regina) Garvin and Darryl Garvin.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019