Henry Hamilton Coleman Sr.
September 29, 1935 - March 8, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Henry Hamilton Coleman Sr. on Friday, March 8, 2019. Henry was born to the late Calvin and Eula Mae Coleman in Byron, GA. Henry served as a medic in the United States Army before beginning a career with the United States Postal Service where he retired in 2000 after 38 years of service. Henry was preceded in death by his granddaughter, MaKayla McNeill. Henry is survived by his children, Terry (Phyllis) Coleman, Carlton (Rhonda) Coleman, Daniel Coleman, Vernon Coleman, Glenda Coleman, Reginald (Cindy) Coleman, Juanita (Willie) Griffin, Keith Coleman, Germani (Rufus) McNeill, Henry Coleman Jr., Courtney Coleman, Shawnqualia Coleman and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave.,Macon, GA. 31206. Reverend Dennis Harden will officiate. The family will receive guests on March 14 and March 15, 2019 at 204 Westfield Dr. Warner Robins, GA. 31093. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019