Henry J. "Hank" Harvard Jr.
1944 - 2020
Henry J. "Hank" Harvard Jr.
02/20/1944 - 07/02/2020
Byron, GA- Henry J. "Hank" Harvard Jr., 76, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Graveside services will immediately follow at 12:00 noon at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Road in Macon, with Pastor Troy Collett officiating.
Born in Augusta to the late Henry J. Harvard Sr. and Wilma Doris Wilkerson Harvard, Hank was an artist that excelled at wood working. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an all around "Great Guy".
Survivors include his daughter, Margie Cunningham; grandchildren, Dylan Cunningham (Kelly), Brittany Deen (Logan), Brandon Smith, Bryce Harvard, and Brooklynn Smith; 9 great grandchildren; mother in law, Shirley Hamilton; devoted companion "Chuckles"; and several other family members. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patty Harvard, daughter, Dottie Smith, and sister, Lisa Whitaker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St., Macon, GA 31201. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
JUL
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
