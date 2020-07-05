Henry J. "Hank" Harvard Jr.
02/20/1944 - 07/02/2020
Byron, GA- Henry J. "Hank" Harvard Jr., 76, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Graveside services will immediately follow at 12:00 noon at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Road in Macon, with Pastor Troy Collett officiating.
Born in Augusta to the late Henry J. Harvard Sr. and Wilma Doris Wilkerson Harvard, Hank was an artist that excelled at wood working. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an all around "Great Guy".
Survivors include his daughter, Margie Cunningham; grandchildren, Dylan Cunningham (Kelly), Brittany Deen (Logan), Brandon Smith, Bryce Harvard, and Brooklynn Smith; 9 great grandchildren; mother in law, Shirley Hamilton; devoted companion "Chuckles"; and several other family members. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patty Harvard, daughter, Dottie Smith, and sister, Lisa Whitaker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 804 Cherry St., Macon, GA 31201.