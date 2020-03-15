Henry Joel Kitchens
April 19, 1940 - March 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Henry Joel Kitchens, 79, Macon Georgia died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Houston County Medical Center. Joel was born and raised in Macon, where he grew up with his two younger brothers. He was an accountant by profession and worked at Bearings and Drives before devoting the past twenty years to Centenary United Methodist Church, where he was a life-long member and served as the Financial Administrator. His real passion was Centenary's Community Breakfast, which he helped establish in 1999. Until his health prevented him from serving last year, Joel shopped weekly for the food to serve the homeless and less fortunate and was present every Sunday before dawn to help provide nearly 200 meals a week. His death will be deeply felt by all the many lives he touched. His was truly a servant's heart. Joel was the epitome of humility and grace and will be deeply missed.
Joel was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Kitchens, and his parents, Henry and Elsie Brake Kitchens. He is survived by his beloved brother,
Ronnie Kitchens (Mary Jo), his aunt Katherine B. Woodard, his uncle Bud Brake (Carolyn), two nieces, one nephew, and seven grand nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1290 College St. Macon, Georgia 31201.
Services will held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Centenary UMC 1290 College St. Macon, Georgia 31201. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park following the service. Visitation will be at Centenary at 1:00 PM prior to the service.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020