Henry Johnson Howard, Jr.
February 22, 1935 - June 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Henry Johnson Howard, Jr. are 12:00P.M, Friday, June 20, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon. Interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.
View the online memorial for Henry Johnson Howard, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.