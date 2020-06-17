Henry Johnson Howard Jr.
1935 - 2020
Henry Johnson Howard, Jr.
February 22, 1935 - June 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Henry Johnson Howard, Jr. are 12:00P.M, Friday, June 20, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon. Interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
