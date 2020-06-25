Henry Lee "Shane" Anderson
September 11, 1955 - June 20, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Family contact: 478-335-1202
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Henry Lee "Shane" Anderson
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.