Henry Lee ClarkMarch 5, 1954 - November 25, 2020Byron, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Henry Lee Clark. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Ray Yancey will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving devoted wife, Charlie Mae Clark; three loving children, Rico (Cathy) Clark, DaWann (Sheknita) Davis Sr. & Antonio Clark and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held today Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Family will receive visitors from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at 201 Christopher Drive, Byron, GA. 31008. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.