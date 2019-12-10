Henry Leroy Turner
April 24, 1944 - December 8, 2019
Byron, GA- Henry Leroy Turner, 75, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, after an extended illness. Family will greet friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, with Rev. Kevin Sapp and Rev. Charles Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Fort Valley.
Born in Fitzgerald to the late Leroy and Lina Lou Turner, Henry worked with Arrow Exterminating for more than 25 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and baseball.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 27 years, Gail T. Turner; their children, Honey Madigan (Ed) of Benbrook, Texas, Angel Neel (Chuck) and Kenneth Turner (Renee) of Panama City, Florida, Connie Mains (Clay) of Kathleen, and Kimberly Posey (Brian) of Reynolds; brother, James "Speck" Turner of Byron; sister, Helen Turner of Roberta; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, and a sister, Laverne Fisher.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2019