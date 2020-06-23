Henry Lockett
1940 - 2020
Henry Lockett
August 19, 1940 - June 19, 2020
Roberta, GA- Graveside Services for Henry Lockett are 11:00A.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 1249 U.S. Highway 80, Roberta, GA. A mask or face covering and social distancing is required. Hicks & Sons Funeral Home, Roberta.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.
June 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Patricia Williams
Family
