Henry Lockett
August 19, 1940 - June 19, 2020
Roberta, GA- Graveside Services for Henry Lockett are 11:00A.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 1249 U.S. Highway 80, Roberta, GA. A mask or face covering and social distancing is required. Hicks & Sons Funeral Home, Roberta.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.