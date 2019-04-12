Henry Rice, Sr.
October 20, 1940 - April 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Henry "Big Junior" Arthur Rice, Sr., 78, was called home on Friday, April 5, 2019. Services will be Saturday April 13th at 11:00AM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Bobby Brown officiating. Burial Glen Haven Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine Lavera Rice; children, Henry Arthur Rice, Jr., Wanda Rice-Johnson, Bridget (Jerrald) Williams; sister, Justine (Moses,Sr.) Bundrage; brothers, Gregory (Bernadine) Rice,Sr., Terry (Shirley) Rice,Sr,; grandchildren, Mark Anthony Davis,Jr., Tierra LyShron Johnson and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
