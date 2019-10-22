Henry Swaim
04/24/1949 - 10/16/2019
Eatonton, GA- Mr. Henry R. Swaim, 70, of Eatonton, GA passed away suddenly on October 16, 2019. Henry was born April 24, 1949 in Atlanta, son of the late James C. "Red" Swaim and Margaret Driskell Swaim. He grew up in Macon, Georgia and attended Lanier High School, where he lettered in football. Henry graduated from Georgia Southern University. He was in the electrical business and traveled middle and south Georgia for many years. He was Methodist by faith and next to his family, Henry loved fishing and all sports. He is survived by his wife Polly Swaim of Eatonton and his brother Sunny Swaim and his wife Mimi of Duluth. Funeral service for Mr. Henry R. Swaim will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons with Jim Patterson, Col (USAF Ret) PhD officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon until the funeral hour on Tuesday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or those desiring may contribute to either Concord United Methodist Church (466 Pea Ridge Rd SE, Eatonton, GA 31024) or the in memory of Henry R. Swaim. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit their memorial page at www.asturner.com
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019