Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Brinson Orr. View Sign

Herbert Brinson Orr

February 8, 1941 - March 19, 2019

Gray, GA- Herbert B. Orr, 78, of Gray, Ga. passed away at home with family, friends and loyal companions, Jimmy Dean and Slick at his side. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 11:00am in Riverside Cemetery. Service will be officiated by Tommy

Herbert was born in Macon, Ga. His parents, Louise C. and Samuel L. Orr, Jr. precede him in death. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and attended Lanier High School in Macon. Stationed in Turkey, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. Herbert was a registered Land Surveyor in Georgia, South Carolina and Mississippi.

Herbert loved to garden and travel. He and his wife, Beverly, traveled extensively through Europe, Central America and South America. After retiring, he and Beverly, lived part of the year in their dream retirement home in Zancudo, Costa Rica.

Left to cherish his memory are many friends and family. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 53 years, Beverly. Also survived by his daughters, Lyle (Tim) Findley, Collins Bowers, his grandchildren, Sadie Bowers, Hill Bowers, Ashley Findley and Ansley Findley. Also survived by Bart Bowers, Buddy Lewis (brother-in-law), Peggy Weekley (mother-in-law), Patricia Byrnside, Sally and James Baker, Beth and Paige Thompson, Sam and Debra Orr and numerous nieces & nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Option Care Hospice for all their help. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A Paw and a Prayer, 1015 Monticello Hwy, Gray 31032. PURA VIDA!

Please visit

Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Herbert Brinson Orr





Herbert Brinson OrrFebruary 8, 1941 - March 19, 2019Gray, GA- Herbert B. Orr, 78, of Gray, Ga. passed away at home with family, friends and loyal companions, Jimmy Dean and Slick at his side. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 11:00am in Riverside Cemetery. Service will be officiated by Tommy Smith Herbert was born in Macon, Ga. His parents, Louise C. and Samuel L. Orr, Jr. precede him in death. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and attended Lanier High School in Macon. Stationed in Turkey, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. Herbert was a registered Land Surveyor in Georgia, South Carolina and Mississippi.Herbert loved to garden and travel. He and his wife, Beverly, traveled extensively through Europe, Central America and South America. After retiring, he and Beverly, lived part of the year in their dream retirement home in Zancudo, Costa Rica.Left to cherish his memory are many friends and family. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 53 years, Beverly. Also survived by his daughters, Lyle (Tim) Findley, Collins Bowers, his grandchildren, Sadie Bowers, Hill Bowers, Ashley Findley and Ansley Findley. Also survived by Bart Bowers, Buddy Lewis (brother-in-law), Peggy Weekley (mother-in-law), Patricia Byrnside, Sally and James Baker, Beth and Paige Thompson, Sam and Debra Orr and numerous nieces & nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of Option Care Hospice for all their help. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A Paw and a Prayer, 1015 Monticello Hwy, Gray 31032. PURA VIDA!Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close