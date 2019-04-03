Herbert E. Sharp
3/8/1929 - 3/31/2019
Sevierville, TN- Herbert E. Sharp, 90, called home to glory on March 31, 2019. He was a Sevier County native who
returned home upon retirement and an active member of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod since
1959. His passing is preceded by his parents, Bradford and Princess Sharp, his sister Nina McGaha, his
brother Harrell Sharp, and his brothers-in-law Ray McGaha and Gene Coleman. He is survived by
Lavern C. Sharp, his wife of 67 years, his children Donald Sharp, Deborah Hood, and Suzanne Sharp,
his sister Sandra Coleman, daughter-in-law Valerie Sharp, son-in-law Bill Hood, six grandchildren and
eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service in his honor will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at
2:00PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1610 Pullen Rd. Sevierville, IN. In lieu of flowers a donation in
his memory to LCMS World Relief, PO Box 66861, St Louis, MO 63166 is much appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019