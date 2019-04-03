HERBERT L. "HERB" WELLS
PERRY, GA- Herbert L. "Herb" Wells, 72, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home with interment in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Herb was born in West-Liberty, Kentucky, where he grew up, to the late Herbert Wells and Helen Stacy Wells Nickell. After receiving his Juris Doctorate from Atlanta Law School, he worked with various attorneys and then opened his own practice in Perry, where he was an attorney for 44 years. During that time, Herb served as the City Court Judge for the City of Perry for two different terms. He was appointed as Juvenile Court Judge of Houston County, where he served for 16 years. Herb was a member of the state and local Bar Associations. Herb was affiliated with many different groups, including the Rotary Club of Perry and the Masons. Herb worked hard and played hard. He spent many, many hours at Houston Lake Country Club and Perry Country Club playing golf with his friends and was a founding member of the Kottie Kooters. An avid outdoorsman, he also loved hunting and fishing. He was very active with Ducks Unlimited and was a huge Kentucky Basketball Fan. Along with his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Wells.
Left to cherish the memories of Herb are his loving and devoted wife, Rosemary Norsworthy Wells of Perry; his children, Michael Wells of Bonaire, Robert Patrick Cope and Aimee Ramey (Matt), both of Perry, Melinda Gilbreth (Ryan) of Warner Robins, and Benjamin Hoover of Moultrie; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for HERBERT L. "HERB" WELLS
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019