Herbert SchrimsherApril 17, 1929 - November 9, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Funeral service for Herbert "Uncle Herbie" Schrimsher, 90, of Warner Robins will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins. Burial will be in Huntsville, AL. Mr. Schrimsher passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.Herbie was baptized and attended Harvest Church in Centerville. He volunteered at Houston Healthcare.He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Josie Schrimsher; three sisters, Mary Lou Marberry, Pearl Adkins and Dimple Vickers; one nephew, Phillip Marberry.Survivors include two nieces, Kim Stokes and Terri Morgan; two nephews, Jeff Marberry and Jack Marberry; several great nieces and great nephews.Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at McCullough Funeral Home.